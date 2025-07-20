Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We do recognize that the late-night show has been off the air for a bit. Is it time for all of that to change?

Well, let’s just say that we have good and bad news to share within. Where do we start? Well, we do have to come forward and say that, regrettably, there is no new episode on the air tonight. However, that is going to change soon! The plan is for the late-night comedy show to return on the air when we get around to next week, but until then there is a little bit of fun stuff to tide you over.

After all, go ahead and search the Moon Mammoths to learn more as to what Oliver has been up to. We know that one of the stories this year that has been quite fun is him working to help temporarily rebrand a Minor League Baseball team. That happened with the Erie SeaWolves, who temporarily adopted their new name and different uniforms. John himself even turned up, too part in some of the pre-game press, and also enjoyed a lot of the various festivities. There are few traditions in the world of American sports quite like Minor League Baseball, and that is one of the reasons why John has so much fun with it.

We are sure that by the time that Oliver comes back, there is going to be a chance for us to sit back and enjoy the show’s take on some serious topis and current events. Yet, at the same time, it is important to stop in and enjoy the little things — and we do think that the Moon Mammoths are a perfect example of that by and large.

