Alien: Earth trailer hints at a race against time

After an extremely long period of time waiting, we are about to see the Alien: Earth premiere arrive next month. Are you ready for what could be one of the shows of the year?

Well, the more that we see from the series starring Timothy Olyphant and Sydney Chandler, the more excited we become and for good reason. First and foremost, remember that this is a show coming from executive producer Noah Hawley, who has done great with other properties before including Fargo and Legion. We also tend to think that setting the show back on our own planet also should help to make it stand out. We know that it takes place before many movies in the series, but it could still connect almost everything in some interesting an unique ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ALIEN: EARTH reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new trailer that really sets the stage for what is to come, one that reminds you that there are multiple species that are front and center for this story. Sure, we are aware of the fact that xenomorphs are the most popular ones from the history of the franchise, but this does mark a chance to expand things out further … while also keeping things scary.

If you have not seen the synopsis below for the series, it does a good job of setting the stage further:

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Alien: Earth right now, including what else is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Alien: Earth when it does premiere?

Do these trailers make you all the more excited? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







