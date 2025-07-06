Alien: Earth spoilers: Noah Hawley sets stage for premiere

Next month on FX, we are absolutely going to get some fantastic stuff courtesy of the Alien: Earth premiere — so what can we be excited to see?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting that the series is going to play into some sort of nostalgia from the get-go — which may also be a great way to get people on board the show right away!

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a recent profile on the show, creator Noah Hawley indicated that you are going to see people waking up from cryo at the very start of the show:

“This show starts as the first movie starts … It’s a deep space vessel. It’s the cryosleep, and the waking up. It’s the Altman-esque overlapping dialogue. It’s breakfast, they’re smoking, they’re eating—because we need the authenticity. When you translate a movie to television, the first buy-in is, ‘Did they understand what Alien is atmospherically?’”

Hawley knows a thing or two about adaptations thanks to shows like Fargo and Legion, so he will be capable of mixing the familiar and the new into one very-nice package. With this show in particular, you will see the latter presented in the form of multiple new species. Sure, we are going to continue to have xenomorphs as a part of the narrative, but what else is out there? Certainly a lot of other dangerous entities…

Timeline-wise, Earth will actually begin prior to the events of the first movie starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley; we will have to see as the show goes along if the timelines end up overlapping. (We already recognize that this is a series that could continue for multiple seasons.)

