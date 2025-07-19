Dexter: Resurrection season 2 feels likely after early success

At this point, it is likely far too early to know whether or not a Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is going to happen. However, we can still say that all signs point in the direction of yes.

For more on that, don’t you really just have to look at the show’s performance over at Paramount+? We tend to think so. According to a new report from Deadline, the premiere episode generated 3.1 million cross-platform viewers (per Showtime parent company Paramount Global). This is a healthy increase from the premiere of Original Sin earlier this year, not that this is all that much of a surprise.

From the get-go here, it was made pretty clear that this was meant to be a multi-season show; this is not a repeat of Dexter: New Blood. By virtue of that, it is certainly our hope that we see the show’s numbers stay steady and that a season 2 is ordered shortly. The faster that happens, the sooner it is that we are going to be able to hear news on the scripts, let alone the start of filming.

The ideal situation here is that Dexter: Resurrection does end up becoming some sort of annual event or at least close to it, even if there are admittedly come challenges that come along with that. Take, for example, the idea that Clyde Phillips and the team are also working on Original Sin — that show is great and turned out so much better than any preliminary expectations. However, at the same time, we do like to imagine that the sequel series is a high priority. The numbers at this point certainly do back that up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

