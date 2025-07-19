Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 19, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It may go without saying in a lot of ways, but of course we would like more of the show and soon. There is so much that is happening when it comes to current events right now and within that, why not get excited about diving more into the show?

Unfortunately, we are still at a spot where a lot of that excitement has to be curtailed, at least for the time being. There is no new episode on the air tonight and beyond just that, we are also going to be stuck waiting for at least two months, if not longer. There is no official return date for the show as of yet; with that in mind, there is also no word as to who will be the first host.

Is it fun to speculate on some of this stuff already? You better believe it and from where we stand, it feels like the most likely contenders are people from the cast of either the latest Superman movie or the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps. It easy to say Pedro Pascal, if for no other reason than the fact that he has hosted before and was recently a part of the 50th anniversary special. (Then again, there is also a small, specific group of people who feel like overexposure may be a thing here with him.)

Our thought in general is that no matter who the first host is, it is going to be someone who had an impact over the past few months. That is a great way to get season 51 off to a great start, and it may need that coming off the huge celebration that was season 50.

What do you most want to see when Saturday Night Live returns to NBC?

