Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue: Bridget Moynahan to appear

In the event that you needed yet another reason to be hyped for the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue, here it is.

In a new post on Instagram, series star Donnie Wahlberg officially confirmed that for the upcoming series premiere, you are going to see Bridget Moynahan reprise her role as Erin Reagan from the original show. He also noted that she is going to direct an upcoming episode this season, and that there are some more surprises coming up at some point.

Do we think there is a good chance that we will see multiple former Blue Bloods cast members on the spin-off? 100% and really, a lot is just going to come down to finding the right spot in the story for many of them. This is not a situation where you want to just throw some cast members on-screen simply for the sake of it. There has to be a proper seeking-out of the right opportunities for them! We have to hope that they do all get some great time in the spotlight, but it may also require a good bit of patience.

For now, our biggest question remains whether or not we will see more of Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, mostly due to host the original show did leave it somewhat ambiguous as to whether or not her and Danny were eventually going to evolve their relationship in a romantic direction. For the time being, let’s just say that we are hopeful — but even still, we live in a world where nothing can be considered guaranteed.

For those who are not aware as of yet, you are going to have a chance to see Boston Blue premiere on CBS when we get around to October, in the same all-familiar Friday-night timeslot.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

