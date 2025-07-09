Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue recasts Danny’s son Sean

We were surprised when the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue was first announced and now, we find ourselves shocked again. However, it may be for more controversial reasons.

According to a new report from Deadline, Mika Amonsen (Hudson and Rex) has joined the upcoming CBS drama as a series regular, and it will be in the role of Sean Reagan. This is a part that was played for the past decade and a half by Andrew Terraciano. Sources tell the website that the casting change stems from taking the character in a new creative direction, one that includes Danny’s son going into law enforcement.

Per the official character description, it seems like Sean’s desire to become a cop is the whole reason for the Boston setting in the first place:

“Sean committed himself to pursuing his family’s legacy but wanted to do so on his own terms, which meant joining a department outside of his hometown … Danny’s decision to stay in Boston gives this father-and-son duo a chance to reconnect on a deeper level.”

We tend to imagine that bringing in a new actor as Sean will have mixed reactions, largely due to the fact that the family was so iconic to the original show and it is hard to imagine other actors taking on the parts. Of course, it could still work depending on how the new characters operate on Boston Blue, and the original Blue Bloods was certainly known for making its own changes to some of the characters on the fly. (At one point, they full-on changed Baker’s name!)

Hopefully, a little more information on the spin-off will emerge in the weeks ahead. Expect for it to premiere on Friday nights this fall.

