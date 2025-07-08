Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue kicks off, per Donnie Wahlberg

After weeks of waiting and speculation, today is a huge day — the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue is a go!

In a post on his Instagram Stories recently, Donnie Wahlberg himself confirmed that he was at the table read for the first episode of the new show. You can also see in the image the name plate for Sonequa Martin-Green and her character of Lena Silver, who is expected to be the show’s female lead.

We do understand why there may still at least be some trepidation around Boston Blue at this point, mostly because the writers have to establish a legitimate reason why Danny Reagan would ever leave New York City, a place he loves but also a place where his entire family is located. It can’t just be because he gets more money or something, right? We’re sure the writers have a plan, and we are excited about the cast for the spin-off including a number of familiar TV faces, whether it be an Ernie Hudson or a Maggie Lawson from Psych.

There is no specific premiere date as of yet for Boston Blue but for now, our hope is just that we are going to see it come on the air in either late September or early October. The plan is for the show to have a similar timeslot to Blue Bloods proper on Friday nights, so here is to hoping that it will also have a similar audience. Spin-offs are tricky; while many of them have been successful over the years, there are also a number that have not worked out for one reason or another. This is what remains to be seen here, but we’re doing our best to think that Donnie’s presence, plus a bunch of great people around him, will be enough to make this awesome.

