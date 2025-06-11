Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue: Meet Jonah Silver!

The Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue is rounding out its cast and with that in mind, why not introduce someone new in Jonah?

According to a new report now from Variety, former Black-ish / Grown-ish actor Marcus Scribner is going to be a major part of the CBS series moving forward, where he will be taking on the role of Jonah. Here is how he is officially described:

“Jonah is the youngest member of the Silver family and is in law enforcement like his mother and sisters — each of whom are formidable in their own ways. Always the cool kid growing up, Jonah carries himself with confidence and swagger in all situations, so he’s naturally frustrated at being a rookie cop on the sidelines of the city’s biggest investigations.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For those who are not altogether aware, Boston Blue is going to star Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, where he is moving to Boston in order to team up with Lena Silver, a new character played like Sonequa Martin-Green. She is a part of a prominent law-enforcement family of her own, and we do tend to think that we are going to be learning more about them all almost right away. Will there still be family dinners, or some other things tied to how Blue Bloods succeeded for so many years? That remains a mystery.

For now, though, our hope is that we are going to be seeing the spin-off at some point either in late September or early October — some teases should start to trickle in online as we get further and further into the summer.

Related – Get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including some other cast members coming on board

What are you most eager to see moving into this particular Blue Bloods spin-off?

Do you think this series is going to live up to the original? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







