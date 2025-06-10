Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue cast: Meet Mae Silver

Today the latest casting was announced for the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue … and let’s just say another familiar face is front and center.

According to a new report from Deadline, ER alum Gloria Reuben is going to be joining Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) and many others on the CBS drama, playing the role of Mae Silver.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what more cast we say about this character? Well, Mae is, per an official description, “Boston’s District Attorney and the matriarch of a blended family of law enforcement professionals. The widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, Mae endeavors to put family ahead of work whenever possible. Her daughter Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) is a Boston Police Department Detective, and her stepdaughter Sarah (Maggie Lawson) is the Police Superintendent. Her son Jonah is a rookie cop; her father is Reverend Peters (Ernie Hudson). Mae is accustomed to making decisions and standing by them.”

Just from reading all of this alone, you can see that Boston Blue is not going to stray too far from the original series … but why would it given that Blue Bloods ran for so many years? We do love a lot of the cast that has been assembled, but we do still have a major question still regarding the story. Why did Danny leave New York? In the midst of all of the various details we’ve heard about the show so far, this is something that we do still need an answer to — it is hard to believe he ever would

The spin-off is poised to premiere on CBS this fall, where it will take the place of Blue Bloods on Friday nights.

Related – See even more discussion surrounding Boston Blue and the cast right now

What do you want to see from Boston Blue when the Blue Bloods spin-off premieres?

Do you like the cast that is currently being assembled alongside Wahlberg? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







