Boston Blue spoilers: Psych alum joins Blue Bloods spin-off

As many of you may be aware at this point, CBS is going to be premiering the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue on air this fall. Donnie Wahlberg is reprising his role as Danny Reagan, and we know already that he will be joined by Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the oldest daughter in a law enforcement family.

Of course, there is always a chance that some Blue Bloods alum show up beyond Donnie in the new show — but for now, why not celebrate some other casting news courtesy of Maggie Lawson?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the former Psych actress is going to be a major part of Boston Blue as Sarah Silver, described as “the strong willed and decisive Superintendent in the Boston Police Department who is Lena’s stepsister. Sarah is well aware of the tightrope she can walk sometimes between her job and her family.”

Getting Lawson on board here would be a tremendous boost to the spin-off, mostly in that it would give the series another dedicated following and also someone who could offer up some great stories of her own. Just the idea of her being Lena’s stepsister means that there is a good chance that there are going to be some unique family stories here, ones that we were not able to even see on the original Blue Bloods.

As exciting as this casting update may be at present, there is still one question that we still need the show to answer: Why would Danny ever leave New York? That is something that we are still trying to figure out here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

