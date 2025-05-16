Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue casts Ernie Hudson

Even though we are not going to be seeing the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue on CBS until the fall, the cast is starting to take shape.

Not too long ago, we learned that The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green was set to play the role of Lena Siler, Danny Reagan’s new partner in the city of Boston. It feels like a lot of Lena’s family is going to be a part of the show, effectively becoming the Reagans for this particular version of the franchise. Danny is suddenly the fish out of water, a position that a character like Maria Baez knew so well working with him.

According to a report from Deadline, the iconic Ernie Hudson (most recently a part of the Quantum Leap revival) is the latest actor on board Boston Blue. His role is that of “the Silver family patriarch, Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston. An open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions, he is happy to preside at his church’s traditional Sunday Baptist service. Reverend Peters is the father of Mae Silver, Boston’s District Attorney, and grandfather of Det. Lena Silver (Martin-Green), Superintendent Ashley Silver, and rookie patrol cop, Isaac Silver.”

On paper, this guy seems actually like a combination of Frank and Henry Reagan, someone who is the leader of the family but also still two generations removed from some of the younger characters who are central to the story. We do really think that the spin-off can work, but it needs to find a balance between what people liked about the original and also something new at the same exact time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

