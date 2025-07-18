Mehcad Brooks leaving Law & Order, Shaw ahead of season 25

As we look towards the premiere of Law & Order season 25 on NBC later this year, it does look like there will be one big change.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Mehcad Brooks is slated to depart the series and his role of Jalen Shaw after three years as a part of the cast. The site notes that the departure was mutual, and that the Supergirl alum (who is also in the midst of an arc on And Just Like That) is already in the process of looking at some other jobs elsewhere. The show, meanwhile, is in the process of casting a new detective.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you have had a chance to watch Law & Order over the past few decades, then you do know that additions and subtractions to the cast are reasonably common. We have come to expect them in some shape or form, and it does appear as though the remainder of the cast from last season will be back. That includes the likes of Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. A good chunk of these actors also joined the show since it was revived a handful of years back.

It is fair to expect the original show to come back at some point in late September or early October and no matter how much the cast may change, we do generally expect some things to feel fairly similar. The focus here is almost certain to continue to be around some of the cases, which may or may not be topical in nature. This is one of those series that has to continue to do whatever it can in order to ensure that it stays relevant and popular to viewers all over the globe.

What do you think about Mehcad Brooks departing Law & Order before the start of season 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







