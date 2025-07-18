Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3: The big cameo

We had hoped that at some point in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3, there would be some sort of big surprise.

So, what did we get? Well, it was known for a while that Desmond Harrington would be back as Joey Quinn, but who expected it so soon? Also, who thought that we would be see more of CS Lee as Vince Masuka? Well, the two fan-favorite characters did turn up in episode 3, and they served a rather awesome purpose to go along with it: Getting a chance to reunite with Batista to celebrate his retirement from Miami Metro!

If there is one person out there who really should deserve the opportunity to celebrate a long and storied career, it is Batista. However, at the same time, it is worth noting that he has one last thing he wants to do. We know it has to do with Dexter after his arrival in Iron Lake; however, he declined to reveal that to his longtime colleagues tonight. Our indication is that he wants to protect them, and also that he may wait until he has more proof or evidence before bringing them on board.

Do we think that both of them would be interested in taking on the real Bay Harbor Butcher? In due time maybe, but that is a question for another day. For now, the biggest takeaway from this whole story for Angel is him now becoming aware that Dexter’s vehicle is in fact in New York City. The twist here is that we’re talking about the one currently driven around by Harrison — that may mean that a meeting between him and his dad’s former co-worker is in order. You have to wonder what they will discuss, right?

