Big Brother 27: Where are Zae Frederich goodbye message?

Tonight Zae Frederich became the first person evicted from the Big Brother 27 house — but something was missing. After all, there was no opportunity to see some of the goodbye messages that are commonplace this early in the show.

So is this the marking of a fundamental change within the game? Well at the very least, there is something more that we can very-much discuss within.

Well, let’s just say that the biggest reason there were no messages on the show tonight was that there was very little time. As a matter of fact, Julie Chen Moonves had to force Zae to leave in the midst of all his goodbyes. Even his exit interview was short!

If we were to wager a guess, we would argue that Big Brother is probably going to release these messages on social-media tomorrow … but even that is not guaranteed. Julie said nothing about it during the show tonight, and she often has in the past.

The overall verdict on Zae’s game

He was bad. He was seen as both a physical and mental threat, he challenged Rachel, and he also basically threatened anyone who voted against him. Amy never did that, even if she is seen as an extension of Rachel to a lot of people in the house. The whole argument that unfolded with the two-time player last night helped to seal his fate and now, we’ll have to see if some of his allies end up following him out. Keanu is going to be a huge target in particular; Will may end up being okay, meanwhile, because he is so under-the-radar when it comes to his game. Kelley, meanwhile, feels like she could be an easy pawn for however long she is around.

What did you think about Zae’s overall game on Big Brother 27?

