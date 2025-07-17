The Golden Bachelor premiere date: Mel Owens remains as lead

Today ABC officially revealed the premiere date for The Golden Bachelor — not only that, but confirmation about the lead.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that on Wednesday, September 24, you are going to see the series arrive at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time with a two-hour premiere. Meanwhile, the network also note that Mel Owens is still the lead, despite some comments made in a podcast interview suggesting that he initially wanted to cut any woman over 60 until production members convinced him otherwise. This led to an internet backlash, and also speculation that Owens would be replaced as lead before filming. That hasn’t happened.

Is that a huge risk for The Golden Bachelor? Absolutely, especially since we think that the real goal with this show is to make their older lead someone who is immensely endearing from the get-go. Controversy here may not be a good thing, though we also wonder if it is so late in the pre-show process that replacing the lead and vetting a new one would be hard.

Ultimately, we do hope that Mel does go into this open-minded, and also that he does not end up breaking the hearts of some of these women in a terrible way. It can be incredibly difficult to even cast people to be vulnerable at a certain part of their lives; this is so much more of a challenge, at least in our eyes, than casting the younger version of the show.

Our hope here is that at some point a little bit later this summer, we are going to get some actual footage of the season — just to really see if it is worth watching then.

