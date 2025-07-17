Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 video: The trophies

This week is going to give you a chance to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 on Showtime — so what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth kicking things off here by reminding you that even though Dexter Morgan is now in New York City, he is not turning his back on the old version of himself. In particular, we are going to be seeing him do some more digging when it comes to Ronald, the “Dark Passenger” killer who he is immediately obsessed with taking down.

If you head over to the official Instagram now for the show, you can see a new sneak preview for what is to come that features Dexter doing something that is very much a part of his longtime MO: Gathering evidence. He in the event that he is going to take down Ronald, he wants to make sure that he has all the proof necessary. For the sake of this preview, a lot of that is tied to finding all the driver’s licenses that the character is collecting as a trophy.

Of course, what does make things a little bit more complicated here is the simple fact that Charley has also been looking at Ronald for her own purposes — presumably to bring him closer to Leon Prater, the man she works for as Head of Security. Does this mean that she could do whatever is possible to also track down Dexter? If she saw him at Ronald’s place, it does feel like anything is possible … though we may have to wait and see exactly what that looks like.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

