The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3 air date

Following the big launch today on Prime Video, is there more that we can say regarding The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3?

First and foremost, we do think it is worth kicking things off by saying the following: The show is going to take its time between episodes of its final season 3. The third installment is coming on July 23 and moving forward, there will be new installments weekly the rest of the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for what you can expect from here on out, let’s just say that there could be plenty of big decisions, romance, drama, and a lot of what you’ve seen from Belly and the rest of the cast so far. This is a show that has been building to a specific end for some time now, but they want to throw you for as many different loops as possible along the way.

We obviously can’t speak to whether or not there is going to be some sort of satisfying end that will please everyone. This sort of show rarely ever provides that. All it can really hope for at this point is an ending that at least satisfies the good majority of those who have been watching for the past few years. The Summer I Turned Pretty turned into a sensation for a reason — a lot of viewers connected to the characters and the journey they went on. We also tend to think that the setting played a big role in this also.

Unfortunately, there is no specific synopsis out there as of yet for season 3 episode 3 — then again, we’re not sure that a show like this needs one in order to convince people to watch. Odds are, it is going to be more than fine when the dust settles.

What do you most want to see entering The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







