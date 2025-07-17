Countdown season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Finding a new angle

Next week on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to see Countdown season 1 episode 7 — what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, we really should kick things off here with a reminder that much of the Task Force was just foiled in a pretty dramatic way. They spent most of the episode trying to take on a Gallagher, only to realize that the person they had was not actually of use at all. Instead, what they are really after here is Gallagher Freight, and that all seems to be tied into Borys’ grand plan.

In general, we know that at some point before the end of the season, we are going to be in a spot where we are going to see much of the city of Los Angeles in grave danger. Everything at this point feels like a means of the story building there.

One of the larger questions, at least to us, is whether or not someone like Mark is really going to make it there at all. We are talking here about a guy who has a brain tumor and has tried his best in order to keep it under wraps. Yet, at the end of the day, we do tend to think that this is only going to work to a certain extent.

One more important thing to remember

Countdown is a show that has a larger batch of episodes than your average Prime Video hit. With 13 episodes, writer Derek Haas has a chance to have everything play out for a good while. Who knows? There is a chance here that there are some loose ends left over for a possible season 2 — nothing is guaranteed here.

