Countdown season 1 episode 6 spoilers: More Mark problems?

Are you curious to learn more about what is ahead for Mark on Countdown season 1 episode 6? Well, let’s start by noting this: Nothing is about to get any easier for Jensen Ackles’ character of Mark. Sure, he has been able to keep his brain tumor a secret for now, but doesn’t it feel like this is a disaster waiting to happen?

During episode 5, you saw some of this with Mark facing a medical crisis while out in the field — sure, he was able to cover it up this time around, but how long is he going to be able to keep that going? Let’s just put it this way: We have a hard time thinking that it is going to be forever.

While a new report from TVLine stops short of saying that Mark will for sure be found out, it does say that things are going to get worse for the character before they get better — and that some of his head-pains are slated to happen at rather inopportune times. Sure, it remains to be seen exactly what that means, but it is yet another way to elevate the stakes.

Somehow, someway, we do still feel reasonably hopeful that we are going to see Mark and some other characters find their way through the current crisis, one where Boris is still out there after faking his own death in the most dramatic way imaginable. Our hope still remains that in the weeks to come, we’re going to get to know more about the remainder of the core cast. Sure, Mark and Amber are fairly fleshed out, but what about everyone else? Well, to a certain extent, that is where we would say some of the mystery lies.

