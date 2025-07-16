Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following the season 3 finale tonight on The CW, what is there that can be said in regards to a Sullivan’s Crossing season 4? Let’s just say quite a bit…

First and foremost, it is worth noting that the Canadian drama was first renewed by CTV weeks ago; now, it has been confirmed per TVLine that its US partner will continue to air it, as well. We are not too shocked by that for a number of different reasons. Remember for a moment here that The CW loves having these series that they do not have sole financial responsibility over; it makes them easier to turn a profit on, and they also perform extremely well on streaming. We are in a world where live viewership is far from what it used to be, and almost everyone is acutely aware of that.

So when will the next batch of episodes actually turn up? Well, it may be a foregone conclusion, but just know that we are going to be waiting a considerable stretch of time in order to see it. The CW has not shared much of anything schedule-wise for 2026, but it makes a good bit of sense to stick with a spring / summer window for this show. Just remember that this is a time where there is not that much when it comes to other competition out there, and you can argue that they will very much take advantage of that.

One other thing worth noting is that there will probably be a premiere-date announcement at least several weeks in advance of that, so go ahead and be prepared. We do not think that there are going to be any sort of huge changes to Sullivan’s Crossing coming up — there’s a good bit that has been laid out already when it comes to the sort of show this is. Why work to change it?

