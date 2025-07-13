Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/13?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We would certainly not blame anyone out there for wanting more of the show. After all, you could even argue that now is the time to bring the show back more than any other given what is happening right now in terms of current events.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share the bad news: There is no new installment tonight, as the series is in the midst of its long-planned summer break. We will have more when it comes to a return date here in due time, but it seems tentatively like it will be back in two weeks.

So is there anything that you can go ahead and look forward to here? Well, remember that by this time next week, the Erie Moon Mammoths are going to be born! This was a part of a promotion that Last Week Tonight did with Major League Baseball spawning from a recent segment. Oliver may even be in attendance at the first game, and we absolutely hope that there are going to be some opportunities to talk about that a little bit further. In the interim, we are at a spot now where we have to take almost whatever we can get when it comes to the host and the show. With that, we’re just looking forward to whatever the series happens to give us.

Oh, and of course we do imagine that there are not going to be seeing a lot more episodes moving into the fall. Typically, HBO has the show around until right around Thanksgiving, and we foresee no real reason to think that it is about to change … even though it would be nice in the event they did more shows! (Then again, the writers and producers do have to sleep at some point.)

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

