Love Island USA season 7: Were Ace & Chelley eliminated?

With the finale of Love Island USA right around the corner, we know there was more drama than ever behind the vote — so what did we get?

Well, for a lot of fans, we can spell it out in one simple word: Disappointment. Ace & Chelley received the fewest number of votes and, rather shockingly, are gone without a chance to be there at the end. It is startling mostly due to the fact that they have both been there from the start, and certainly have received plenty of airtime. Ace has been controversial among the fanbase so if you do want to point towards a reason for the ouster, this is most likely it.

So with these two gone, it leaves us with only four couples left in contention. We’ll start with Olandria & Nic, who do feel at the moment like they are the couple most likely to win at the end of all this. Then, you also have Amaya & Bryan, Iris & Pepe, and then finally Huda & Chris. Iris & Pepe are to us the far most shocking to make it this far, given when the two started. Amaya may be doing a lot of the heavy lifting with her couple.

Will we have a controversial finish?

With a show like this, it’s impossible to rule it out for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, a lot of results have been unpopular. As a matter of fact, a good bit of the season has been! A part of the problem was coming after an excellent season 6; there is also the question of whether or not any of these couples will end up having a longtime romance after the fact. The jury is very much still out there.

What did you think about the results tonight on Love Island USA season 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

