The Amazing Race 38 premiere date, Big Brother cast tease

Just in case you have been anxious to learn more The Amazing Race season 38 today, we are very much happy to help!

So, where do we start? Well, there are two separate orders of business here that we tend to think are interesting in their own individual way. First and foremost, the Phil Keoghan hosted show is going to be arriving on CBS starting on Thursday, September 25. This is where we’ll note that this is a one-time Thursday gig for the show, which will move into its standard Wednesday timeslot after Survivor as we move into the remainder of the season.

Now, the other good news: As confirmed by Parade, the next season of The Amazing Race is going to feature Big Brother houseguests. This is not the first time that we’ve seen this, as there have been various alumni scattered through seasons in the past. As a matter of fact, one of them in Rachel Reilly is actually back in the Big Brother House now for season 27. We hope that the new season will be competitive and fun, but also still be interesting to longtime race fans who are not actually too interested in the other show. We understand that this cast is meant to attract a large fandom and in that, we get it. We just want to continue to see the show flourish on its own two feet.

As for when you are probably going to learn the exact cast taking part in this season, let’s just cross our fingers and hope more insight comes out on it before too long. (Our feeling is that you will see some of that come out in late August or early October, when the promotional cycle really heats up.)

