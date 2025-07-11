Survivor 49 premiere date officially confirmed at CBS!

We were hoping that a Survivor 49 premiere date was going to be revealed at some point this month — but we got it early!

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting the actual date here: Wednesday, September 24. We know that this season is going to be the last one that comes out before an iconic All-Stars, and we are a little bit worried that it is going to get lost in the shuffle. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen and we get a lot of enthusiastic and aggressive players.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get daily Big Brother 27 updates!

In addition to a premiere date, the folks at the network also did share a preview for what is lying ahead, one that is stuffed full of confessionals and good soundbites. We’d love to sit here and say that this is confirmation that a great season is ahead but honestly, how can anyone say that for sure? We imagine that a few more details are going to be coming between now and the actual premiere, along with the schedule for the first few weeks.

One thing that we are prepared for already? Depending on just how long Big Brother 27 lasts, there is a chance that things are going to be a little bit wonky with the schedule. We’re just glad that for now, it appears that we’re going to be seeing a lot of 90-minute episodes again. This show has largely soared since moving to that format, but unfortunately, season 48 just wasn’t that exciting. The biggest reason for it? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the gameplay being too straightforward and predictable. The last thing that we want to see is a ho-hum post-merge where everyone just wants to stay loyal to each other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor now, including the latest on season 50

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 49?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







