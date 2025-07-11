Dexter: Resurrection premiere: What happened to Angela Bishop?

We recognize that the Dexter: Resurrection premiere had its work cut out for it trying to resolve a lot of loose ends from both the original show and New Blood. Some are tied up for now. Others, meanwhile, could come back at any time.

Let’s begin here, though, by the rather questionable way that the series has seemingly resolved what happened to Angela Bishop, the Iron Lake chief of police who was once romantically intertwined with Dexter in the limited series. She had originally told Angel Batista that she thought Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher. However, in the premiere we learned that she later called it off! She contacted Batista again, saying that she was wrong, and she later skipped town altogether with her daughter. She also passed along a note to Dexter basically offering up a modicum of closure. She isn’t having him arrested and technically, he did rid Iron Lake of a pretty nasty individual in Kurt Caldwell.

So is Bishop really gone for good? That’s where we are left to wonder, given that Batista feels like a relentless dude at this point in his life. He found it weird that Angela changed her story, and there are a lot of other little things about Dexter that are bothering him. While it may not happen right away, we wouldn’t be shocked if she does resurface at some point if she knows she could help to put him away or if Batista indicates there is a reason to do so.

Is there still an enormous problem that could come from doing so? 100%. Just remember for a moment that because of the conflicting statements she’s put out already, little of what she says could be admissible in court.

