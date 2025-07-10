Dexter: Resurrection video: A Dexter, Batista reunion

Can you believe that the Dexter: Resurrection premiere is going to be coming in less than 24 hours? It was not long ago when we first got an announcement. Now, the show is actually back and we are beyond curious to see how it all plays out.

Of course, we recognize that the big-ticket item with the show coming back is Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and of course, we are going to see a lot of him. Yet, that is not the only person who will be front and center here from the past.

If you head over to the official account for the Showtime drama, you can see a sneak peek where Dexter reunites with none other than his former colleague Angel Batista. The two have a conversation that starts friendly enough on Angel’s end, but that’s before he name-drops Angela Bishop and a conversation he had with her. There’s a reason why Dexter faked his death and while he may have snowed Angel in the past, times are different. We tend to think that David Zayas’ character is far more self-aware as to who Dexter is now and will move carefully as he tries to figure out the truth. He’s been around the business longer, and he is also far more jaded.

In the end, we just hope that there’s a really good game of cat-and-mouse here between the two. While it would be cool if Batista is eventually the person who brings Dexter down, we don’t imagine that it is going to be something that happens right away. We gotta prepare to be patient…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

