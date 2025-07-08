Quarterback season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of season 2 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we are going to see a Quarterback season 3 happen?

Well, let’s just begin with the fact that if you are the streaming service and/or the NFL, it makes a certain amount of sense to want more. The first season was wildly successful, and given that Netflix is now streaming some games, it extends the partnership a little bit further. We live in the world where there is this real demand for access of almost every sort if you are a sports fan. Everything in our bones makes us feel like there will 100% be more of the show at some point — it is just a matter of when.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

For now, we would just say to not feel overly shocked if there is no official Quarterback renewal over the next several months, largely because Netflix didn’t share that much about season 2 until earlier this year. They tend to take their time and also, we would imagine this series is harder to do when the public knows who is going to be appearing on it.

The one thing that we know right now is that football is probably not going away as a major conversation topic in our lifetime. Because of that, shows like this have an incentive to stick around. Even if the journey of quarterbacks themselves starts to become a little bit repetitive, that is when you can start spinning things off a little bit and focusing on some other things. You have a lot of different options at your disposal, and we are curious to see how many conversations there are happening around this already.

Do you want to see a Quarterback season 3 happen at Netflix?

Are there any specific players you would love to see as a part of it moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







