NCIS: Tony & Ziva: A Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo panel!

In case you needed further confirmation that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is going to be promoted hard by Paramount+, let’s just say we have it! After all, today the streaming service confirmed that they are going to be bringing stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly to San Diego Comic-Con. Not only that, but another familiar face is going to serve as a moderator!

Is there a chance that a new trailer is going to surface at some point during all of this? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised.

For now, here are some of the details (per Deadline) for the upcoming panel at SDCC in July:

Fan-favorites Tony and Ziva are back in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the newest installment of the NCIS franchise. The spinoff finds Ziva and Tony reunited with their daughter Tali in Paris, only to be forced to go on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. Join series stars and executive producers Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly and showrunner John McNamara for an exclusive look at the series and panel discussion moderated by NCIS’ Brian Dietzen. Thursday, July 24 , 3:00-4:00 PM, PT, Indigo Ballroom

Seeing Dietzen there is of course another reminder of the friendship that exists between him and his former co-stars. Also, it is even more impressive given that filming for the flagship drama may be underway at this point and he is coming down on one of his days off!

Remember that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is going to be premiering on September 4, meaning that we are now officially less than two months away. It’s been a super-long wait, but we are grateful to see the light at the end of the horizon.

