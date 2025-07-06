Patience season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to be checking out Patience season 1 episode 5 — are you eager to learn what is ahead?

The first thing that we really should note here is where the story actually stands at this point within the larger scope of things. There are only two episodes left! We imagine that these could be one of the more personal installments that we’ve had a chance to see so far, and let’s just hope that there are a ton of great twists and turns coming.

Below, you can take a look at the full Patience season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.

Just from reading that lone, we clearly have a lot of twists and turns ahead. Is this dead body someone who was not actually dead? We are left to wonder that at the moment, but also if someone actually took this body for some sort of awful reason. Was someone using them to smuggle drugs? That is one way to look at things.

As for the personal connection that Patience has to the case, that is something we may have to wait and see on, but this is a good opportunity to learn a little bit more about the character. Having it happen right before the finale could be all the more important, especially if this is something that better sets the stage for the finale — and then also more stories down the line. This honestly does feel like one of those crime procedurals that could easily go on for several years, depending of course on what the total audience is and then also what the overall eagerness is to keep things going for at least a little while longer.

