Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Michael C. Hall on Dexter’s ‘methods’

In a little more than a week, the Dexter: Resurrection premiere is going to be here on Showtime. Are you ready to have the show back?

Well, we know that there are some things that are 100% going to be different with this series, starting with the fact that Dexter Morgan is 1) alive and 2) in New York City. There are new challenges that come with the latter, but really, we want to focus more on the former. How can this guy really recover from almost dying? He’s also older and no longer is going to be able to overpower a number of potential victims.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, showrunner Clyde Phillips acknowledged that his character cannot just go about killing people the same way he did before:

“We recognize that Dexter is now in his 50s. He’s recovering from a gunshot wound. He’s slower, which means he must be smarter.”

Meanwhile, star Michael C. Hall also noted that the near-death experience for his character has changed him in some fundamental ways:

“The fact that Dexter didn’t die liberated the character to a degree … He can’t go back to who he was, but he can reclaim some of the essential magic of who he is. He is not blind to his past, but he’s not dragging it around in the same way. He’s able to let it be.”

We do tend to think that this version of Dexter is going to be fun to watch, mostly because he may not be unleashed in the way that he was in New Blood. Of course, it would be nice to see some time exploring what happened to him before that show took place and after the original series finale, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ever happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

