Big Brother 27 spoilers: Is the AI Arena returning?

We recognize that Big Brother 27 is going to bring some new twists to the table — however, are they bringing back old ones at the same time? Well, this is where we should have a conversation about the AI Arena.

For the most part, we tend to think it was a great addition last season, mostly because of how it did make the live eviction shows worth watching. Typically if you are a feed watcher, you know exactly what’s going to happen entering the live shows. For the most part, you are still going to know — however, this at least throws an uncertain variable in there and that’s exciting! Houseguests can still plan ahead, but sometimes minds can change last-minute. (Also, it brought some great stuff courtesy of Tucker.)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what host Julie Chen Moonves had to say about the AI Arena coming back — which it most likely will:

Yeah, I was a huge fan of it, as was everyone internally. I don’t know if you know this, but last summer it worked so well, so we extended it. Because it wasn’t supposed to go on for as long as it did. The reason I liked it so much is because at the beginning of each season, there tends to be this herd mentality where there’s no surprise on eviction night because the whole house goes one way.

You see people who won’t even give a sympathy vote in the direction of their buddy because they don’t want to stick their neck out and they don’t want to become the next target. And in the past, that made eviction night in the first few weeks not that surprising or exciting as to who was going to go. So things that work well tend to make an appearance again. I mean, look at the Power of Veto. That became a staple after season 3. So I would say it’s like shaking the Magic 8 Ball — signs are pointing to yes.

The one thing that will probably change is its name, mostly because we are moving into a murder-mystery theme and it makes no real sense to continue to throw AI into the equation.

Do you want to see the AI Arena back on Big Brother 27?

