The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2: Star talks Gladys’ future

From the start of The Gilded Age season 3, it was abundantly clear that Gladys was going to have a huge role in the story. Does she want to marry the Duke? Absolutely not, but it remains to be seen whether or not she is really going to have a choice. Bertha clearly wants the marriage to happen, especially with the financial and/or social gain that comes with it. George may end up being on his daughter’s side in the end, but will it matter?

The second episode of the season absolutely does end in a tricky spot for Gladys, as Billy was unable to find it within himself to really fight for the two of them. She is now facing that heartbreak, while at the same time trying to find another way to avoid this marriage.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews right now!

Speaking to TV Insider now about her character’s mindset, here is at least some of what Taissa Farmiga had to say:

“Gladys just wants freedom, as any young woman in that time period who can’t really have access to much freedom. She wants to be able to make her own decisions, and for her, she thinks that means, ‘Right now, I’m saying what I want to do and that’s that.’ It’s a bit naive, it’s a bit childlike.”

Ultimately, Gladys’ actions will be the best way to determine her future, and we tend to think that in time, she is going to be able to figure a lot of that out. However, this is just not one of those shows where it is going to come easy for her, as she has to grow up in a pretty short amount of time. She is already in a spot now where she is realizing that her best interests do not line up perfectly with those of her family.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Gilded Age episode

What do you think we are going to see for Gladys moving forward on The Gilded Age?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







