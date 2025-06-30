The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 promo: George’s offer

This weekend is going to bring The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 to HBO — and with that, is the saga of Gladys at an end?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that George seems to be putting his foot down when it comes to what he is willing to do regarding an arranged marriage of sorts between his daughter and the Duke. He seems to have his ducks in a row, but is Bertha happy about it? Hardly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

As you can see in the promo over here, George challenges his wife by noting that Gladys is easily mature enough to understand what she wants to do when it comes to her future. Whether Bertha accepts that is a totally different story. We know that Gladys does have feelings elsewhere, but is she going to be able to act on them? Are there too many variables that are standing in her way at this point? These are the questions that the show wants you to be actively thinking about.

Our general sentiment at the moment here is whether or not The Gilded Age can really milk another 5-6 episodes with this storyline, since there is a real fear that eventually, it could grow stale. For the time being, though, we are at least enjoying some of the chaos and creativity we are getting when it comes to it — especially with the idea of how much authority Gladys is allowed to take in regards to her life. It is a reminder that even though she does have a good bit of money and status, these two things are only able to get her so far in life when there are clearly still roadblocks that she is coming up against.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Gilded Age episode

What are you most eager to see entering The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







