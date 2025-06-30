The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 spoilers: George vs. Bertha?

If there is a single word that we would use to describe The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, it is messy — and for good reason. What is coming up here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just know that the whole saga for George and Bertha Russell is about to come to a head — much in the way that you would probably expect to happen. Gladys is at the center of everything for the two of them, mostly when it comes to her future and her relationship prospects. It is very much indicative of the time that Gladys is, at least in the eyes of her parents at times, the last person to have any sort of say on what is happening in her life.

So what else is happening in this hour? For more, be sure to check out the full The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

As negotiations start to disintegrate, George confronts Bertha about her vision for Gladys – and its inadvertent impact on his business. Meanwhile, the Scotts meet the Kirklands in Newport, Ada encourages the staff to sign a temperance pledge, Agnes laments her slow exclusion from society, and Larry invites Jack to a meeting with a potential investor.

We’re going to admit here that we are every bit as eager to see what is happening here with Agnes as anything else on the show, mostly because it is such a unique storyline. We are bearing witness here to a fall from grace for someone who thought that her entire life had been figured out; not only that, but there is the added wrinkle here of the fact that she has to watch everything happening when it comes to her sister.

