Upload season 4 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Upload season 4 between now and the end of the summer? With a show like this, we hardly blame anyone for wanting more soon — especially since filming wrapped up some time ago.

So what in the world is Prime Video waiting for when it comes to the final season? We do tend to think that at some point soon, we’re going to have a chance to see it back — it is really just a matter of when rather than if. We recognize that the Robbie Amell series does take a little more time to get together than a lot of other streaming comedy series out there, and that there is a rather simple reason for that, as well — visual effects. There is a lot with a show like this! There is a reason why it has already been over a year and a half since the third season wrapped up.

If there is any sort of silver lining that we can hand over here at present, it is simply this: We are pretty optimistic that a season 4 premiere date is going to be announced before too long. We’d love it to air around October again and if that is the case, we could see a proper announcement in July or August.

How will the story end?

From our vantage point, one of the larger questions will be which version of Nathan Brown survives after the season 3 finale cliffhanger — and from there, what will transpire when it comes to Ingrid and Nora. This appears like one of those instances where there is going to be a pretty vast ripple effect, no?

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Upload season 4, no matter when we see it?

