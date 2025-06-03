Upload season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Upload season 4 between now and the end of this month? Certainly, it makes some sense to want more of the series before too long, especially with the knowledge that production is done!

However, one thing we know already is that even when filming is done on a show like this, there is a lot of work that still needs to take place. Despite the Robbie Amell series being a comedy, there is a lot of post-production and visual effects with it — thank the premise for that! What makes it great is also what forces us to be patient.

In the end, we do tend to think that patience is something that we are going to continue to need for a little while moving forward, as we foresee no reason to think that an Upload premiere date is coming before we get to the end of the month. Is there a strong likelihood that new episodes arrive this year? Sure, but we are thinking at some point in the fall, which would mean that an exact premiere date is released a little bit later in the summer.

Leading up to this potential point, perhaps the biggest thing we would like to see is a tease or two all about what the final chapter of the story looks like. Remember that the third season ended with a major conundrum when it comes to Nathan Brown being wiped — or, one of them being wiped. This means that there could be a huge shift to some central dynamics, especially since either Ingrid or Nora is going to be in a spot where they have to start over — at least romantically.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Upload season 4 over at Prime Video?

