Countdown season 1 episode 4 promo: Is Officer Drew alive?

After the epic three-part event on Prime Video this past week, why wouldn’t you want to know more about Countdown season 1 episode 4? Absolutely we are happy to help with that!

Based on the preview that is out there at this point for what is ahead, we do think that there is one major question you have to wonder about: What is happening with Officer Drew? Is there any chance at all that this character is still alive? He was shot at the conclusion of episode 3 and based on what we saw with Milo Ventimiglia’s character in the premiere, this is a show that has no problem killing people off. Through at least some of episode 4, it seems as though the producers are going to make you be patient to learn more about this character’s fate.

As for what else will be coming in episode 4, there is one notable moment where Mark mentions how he saw something in the basement he was not meant to. We know that we’re already seeing some sort of dangerous trade underneath the surface that involves both the cartel as well as a group of Russians in organized crime — is there a chance that this will eventually trace all the way back to the government? That may not be something that we actively want to think about but at this point, it does feel very much possible. At this point, we are preparing ourselves for it already.

When it comes to Drew’s fate, we do tend to think that answers are going to be coming sooner rather than later. The rest of the story may play out for some time.

