Countdown season 1 episode 4: Jensen Ackles on brain tumor twist

As we look a little bit more towards Countdown season 1 episode 4 on Prime Video next week, the stakes are certainly high — and for a number of reasons.

After all, consider first and foremost here the notion that Mark Meachum is roped into a dangerous task force that could be needed to save the entire city of Los Angeles. It feels like the end of episode 3 could be setting the stage for a larger conspiracy, one that could also contain radioactive material at the center of it.

If that wasn’t serious enough, also remember for a moment here that Jensen Ackles’ character has an inoperable brain tumor. This is the sort of twist that only a show like this can pull off, and you better believe it will set the tone for what is to come!

Now, do you want to learn more about Mark’s mindset? Then check out what Ackles had to say to The Wrap on the subject:

Yeah, this is something my character is hiding from not only his team, but from his commanding officer. You see Oliveira (Jessica Camacho) say in the trailer, “You’re acting like you’ve got a death wish.” And it’s not that he has a death wish, it’s that he knows he’s dying and he doesn’t care if he dies. So he’s going to throw his body on the grenade, which is really fun for me to play. He’s going to go in guns blazing and he doesn’t care if he comes out alive.

But it really sets the team off in a way of like, can we trust this guy? Is he crazy? Is he going to go off the rails and do something that we can’t come back from? It’s a testament to Derek’s writing, him putting this ticking time bomb within a scenario of a ticking time bomb.

The exciting thing for us to watch moving forward is just how much danger this could put the rest of the team in! After all, someone who barges in and asks questions later can easily end up being a tricky person to have around for all parties involved.

