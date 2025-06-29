Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Learn more about Blessing

We know that there are a lot of notable killers who are going to be a part of Dexter: Resurrection when it arrives on Showtime. However, for the sake of this article, why not mix it up a little? The focus of this particular piece is on Blessing Kamara, a new character played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine. This is an actor who may actually be getting more of a platform right now due to Smoke, an excellent show on Apple TV+ where he is playing the part of Freddy.

Is it possible that Blessing ends up being a killer? Sure, but at the same time, this is not how the character is being set up at present.

In a new interview with MovieZine, here is some of what the actor had to say about the part:

“[Blessing] is a family man. He’s not the loneliest man on the planet. He’s well-connected, he makes friends with everyone he meets, and sort of brings them into his life … I get to interact a lot with Dexter on the show, and it’s almost the opposite of [my role on] Smoke, because Freddy is almost cursed, and he barely interacts with anyone.”

For a performer, we do have to imagine that this has to be a thrill. Why wouldn’t you want to take on two roles that are incredibly different in a short amount of time? There is something quite exciting and rich about what is being described here. We just hope that the premiere for Resurrection lives up to the long wait, and that someone like Blessing ends up being just as noteworthy as some of the more notable people on paper. After all, it feels like he is the sort of person who could be around for multiple seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

