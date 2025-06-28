Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 28, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We do not blame anyone out there, especially given the political climate, wanting more of the show. We also wish that there was a universe where there were a couple of episodes that could just be flexed into the schedule whenever there was a reason to make it happen.

Unfortunately, that’s not happening — there is no new episode tonight. Also, the idea we’ve suggested here is more or less impossible logistically. There is no easy way in which to make that happen, given that a lot of the cast have other commitments and jobs during the summer.

If you have not heard as of yet, the plan is still for Saturday Night Live season 51 to premiere at some point this fall, though there is no exact date for it as of yet. There is also no confirmation on who the first host will be or whether or not the entire cast from season 50 will return. For now, we are cautiously optimistic that a number of them will, as there was no clear and obvious exit from May’s finale. We are sure that Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, and some other popular cast members are going to eventually depart … but why does it have to be now? If there are exits during this off-season, we almost wonder if they are going to be producer mandated more so than anything else. There is a certain element of change that is inevitable.

Let’s just hope that SNL does end up casting a great host for the start of the season, especially since it will not be able to fall back on the anniversary for promotion.

