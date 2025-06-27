Survivor 50: Rupert Boneham was not asked

We know that a lot has been said at this point about Survivor 50, both in terms of who was cast or who turned down the invite. (Boston Rob Mariano is a good example of the latter.)

So for the sake of the article today, why not talk about Rupert Boneham? If you think back to the first ten seasons of the CBS hit, you can argue that he was the most popular contestant. He was so beloved, in fact, that America voted for him to get a million bucks! His performance in the first episode of Pearl Islands alone is iconic and while he’s never made it to a final two or final three, he made the jury through his first three appearances. It’s hard to even factor in his return on Blood vs. Water given the twist at the start of the season.

Can you argue that the game has passed Rupert by? Absolutely, especially since he was never a super-strategic player in a game that relies heavily on it. You could also argue that his personality has grown to be grating over time. However, the big shock here is that Rupert was not even asked to be a part of the 50th season. In a new post on his Instagram Stories, the all-star confirmed it himself.

Now, you can argue that he would not have been the right casting for the season, both for the reasons posted above and also the fact that he is older and is a few years removed from a battle with cancer. Yet, at the same time Rupert claimed in the Instagram post that he would have played again if asked — shouldn’t he be the judge if he is good to go?

In general, this article is not meant to advocate for Rupert being cast for Survivor 50. Instead, it is to simply point out how crazy and egregious it is that he was not even called. It feels like that’s something that should happen almost out of courtesy alone.

Are you shocked that Rupert was not even asked for Survivor 50?

