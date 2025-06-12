Survivor 50: Mike White explains casting despite White Lotus gig

We know that there are a handful of interesting names who are a part of the Survivor 50 cast, but Mike White has to be one of the big surprises.

After all, consider this — he is one of the last people who necessarily needs to play this game again. The creator of The White Lotus is extremely busy and at some point soon, he is going to need to start planning the next season of the show. However, we have not arrived here just yet.

In a pre-recorded message to The Hollywood Reporter at a White Lotus Emmy event this week, White explained that he was at “a hotel near the airport where I have to turn in my phone and stay the night before I fly to Fiji, because I don’t know if you know this but I’m going on Survivor. So by the time you see this I will either be out of the game or I’ll be starving on an island somewhere — either way, I hope you send me good wishes.” White then went on to joke that this was what he had to do in order to “get a vacation” these days. Ironically, being on Survivor is similar to The White Lotus in that the show is basically Pam from season 3, who requires you to give up your phone for the duration of your stay.

There is a case to be made here that White is one of the first people voted out this season, mostly due to the fact that he is already successful beyond measure and also is not going to be much of a physical asset to the game. However, at the same time you can argue that he’s an exceptional social player … and he also may find unique ways to use his fame to his advantage.

