Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiere date: The latest

Given that today marks the end of the original series on Netflix, what better time to discuss Squid Game: The Challenge season 2? The reality competition show delivered a consistently entertaining first season, one that actually felt immersive and not as exploitative as we were concerned about in advance.

Well, we are at a point where Netflix has to be actively thinking about when they want to watch the next season here, especially since it could bridge the gap between where things stand now after season 3 and then also the long-term future of the scripted franchise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SQUID GAME videos!

Here is what we can say: Many indications are that season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge ended up filming earlier this year, meaning that in theory, this show could be ready to air whenever Netflix wants it to happen. Because season 3 just ended, we don’t see it taking place over the next couple of months. You could make a case for it in December, especially when you think about the lack of other reality TV competition then. The next season of Survivor will be over midway through, and this would put it on before The Traitors most likely comes out early next year.

As for the challenges, all indications are that the reality show is going to continue to be inspired by what we saw on the scripted version, with at least a few different twists and turns incorporated at the same exact time. The success of it will really come down to the cast, and a big part of what made season 1 so interesting is that we had not only great casting, but also a production that packaged together stories in a fascinating and thoughtful manner. There were actually some unpredictable moments!

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to the future of Squid Game as a franchise

Are you excited to dive into Squid Game: The Challenge season 2, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







