Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn something more about a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal between now and the end of summer?

As you would imagine, there is a lot that can be said on this subject — just as there is a lot that can be said about what the show could do from here after the absolutely bonkers season 1 finale that arrived late last year. It feels like there has to be more story and yet, everyone at FX has kept things fairly quiet, even while executive producer Ryan Murphy works on a number of other projects.

So is all of this going to change before the summer is over? At this point, we honestly are not sure! We know that Murphy has started to gear attention towards American Love Story and from here, the next show he could look towards is American Horror Story — after all, it is a program that has been off the air a rather long period of time, even longer than Grotesquerie.

While we remain hopeful that a second season featuring Niecy Nash-Betts is going to happen here eventually, we can acknowledge the fact that there is no obvious timeline. It could be a situation here where the show comes back next summer and by that time, there is a whole storyline carved out again. Getting things right here may, in the end, be more important than just figuring out the right way to rush things along. This is how we’ll examine it … of course while crossing our fingers along the way.

