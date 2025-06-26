Criminal Minds: Evolution: Is a Tara, Rebecca wedding coming?

After the big engagement happened on this week’s new Criminal Minds: Evolution episode, is a Tara – Rebecca wedding coming soon?

Well, first and foremost, we would not blame anyone who wants to see that now. This is a show that has done great weddings before, and there is always something nice about getting to see something like that in the midst of all the hardship and drama. It feels on paper like that could be something great for the finale; however, at the same time, the two just got engaged and there are only two more episodes. Isn’t all of that coming around a little too fast?

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Aisha Tyler had to say (or not say) about a possible ceremony at this point:

I can tell you nothing. I can tell you absolutely nothing. But I will say that we’re in the middle of shooting [Season] 19, and like this season it is just hot to trot. [Season] 18 into 19 is a hustle, and so far 19 has been a blast. I think people are really going to enjoy it.

There are not many details that are out there yet about season 19, save for the fact that we are going to be seeing more of Zach Gilford as Elias Voit. That has been confirmed but at the same time, the exact nature of the story ahead remains to be seen. We hope that the season will be ready to air early next year, though in theory it could premiere earlier if Paramount+ really wanted to. We just have to expect at this point a certain element of patience.

Do you think that a Tara – Rebecca wedding is coming on Criminal Minds: Evolution soon?

