Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 8: Tara’s proposal

We absolutely hoped entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 8 that there would be a big moment for Tara Lewis. First and foremost, though, we really just hoped that she was alive.

Well, we’ve got good news at the moment and then some. First and foremost, let’s throw out here that Aisha Tyler’s character has made it out of her self-titled episode in one piece. Not only that, but she may have actually learned something while clinging to life.

Through a good chunk of “Tara,” Dr. Lewis saw herself experiencing visions of her late mother and within that, had an opportunity to work through her pain and understand her own concerns over commitment. This is someone who likes to be in control and ultimately, did not have much of that when it comes to her mom. Now, she’s lived on a month-to-month lease with Rebecca, a woman she loves but also someone she’s been on-and-off with over the past several years.

The whole episode was a total tour de force for Tyler, and it concluded with her eventually finding her way out of peril and then, weeks later, returning to be around the team once more. It was at that point that we got the biggest surprise of all when she proposed! She and Rebecca are now engaged, and that does give us a wedding to potentially look forward to down the road.

Unfortunately, we can’t exactly sit here and say that everything across the greater world of this show is sunshine and rainbows, especially given that the Disciple is still out there. How do you really find them? The team and Evan are doing their best, but there are not too many consistent leads at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

