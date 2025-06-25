Love Island USA: Are Olandria, Nic leaving the show?

At the end of tonight’s Love Island USA episode, we more than understand if there is confusion surrounding Olandria and Nic. Are the two actually gone for good?

Over the course of the episode / amidst the ongoing Casa Amor twist, it did appear as though the duo could be gone — losing Olandria in particular would send shockwaves of devastation among the fanbase! However, it did seem as though she and Nic both were sent out of the game without a partner … or were they?

This is where that moment at the end of the episode stands out, as (in a really silly bit) Olandria showed up and told Nic to get in the car with her. What does that mean?

Well, we do think the verbiage in the episode never said that the two were 100% leaving Fiji, and they could be a part of some sort of secret twist that plays out over the next few days. It could mark the show trying something a bit different, or giving them a way to surprise both some of the other islands and/or plenty of viewers watching at home. (Imagine if you did not see the scene at the very end.)

What is rather interesting to us is seeing the dramatic twist unfold mere hours after the show released a statement encouraging everyone to exercise kindness and not go overly harsh on any of the contestants. It felt at that point like the series was prepping us for the possibility that we would be losing these two people … only for it to then not turn out to be the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

