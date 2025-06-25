The Gilded Age season 3: Show EP on divorce story

We knew entering The Gilded Age season 3 that the producers were going to be taking on a number of different stories. What about divorce? It may not have always been on our bingo card, but it is definitely something the series wants to explore a little bit more with the Aurora character front and center.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not hear more from executive producer Julian Fellowes about the decision to go here with Charles and Aurora? Not only is she going to be left single, but also potentially separated from society — something that was a big part of this particular era of history.

Speaking to Decider, here is what Fellowes had to say about the ramifications of what we are seeing here at present:

“We wanted to touch on the whole business of divorce because it was beginning to get going in America sooner than in Europe, and indeed it would be acceptable in America before it would acceptable in Europe … We wanted to look into all of that, but the toughness of that society was that if you broke its rules, you know, there was no forgiving pat on the shoulder. You broke the rules.”

Of course, we do want to see Aurora end up okay in the midst of all of this, and we are still cautiously optimistic about that. After all, we do not think that The Gilded Age is the sort of show out to shatter every single main character … even if Fellowes did do this here and there with some people who were a part of Downton Abbey. This is all just something to think about, at least as we move forward. There is still so much more of this story to explore!

