Dexter: Resurrection video: New Michael C. Hall featurette

We are inching ever closer to the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection on Showtime, and with that, we expect a lot of new videos to emerge! Today, that includes one featuring not just Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, but also a number of other important cast members as well.

After all, just remember for a moment that the producers have done an exceptional job bringing some big names into this world. Sure, we have Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman as full-time cast members (at least for this season), but beyond them you also have the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian, and Eric Stonestreet.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see what we are talking about in full courtesy of Showtime. There are a couple of interesting tidbits in here from the get-go, starting with the fact that Dexter may feel even more emboldened in his line of “work” for many reasons. For starters, he is seeing Harry again; meanwhile, he also is going to b around a number of other killers. You get new footage with some of them in here, as well as Hall joking at first about how this was almost the opposite of a superhero movie.

In the midst of all the darkness, it is fair to also remember there are some other key players at the center of this as well. remember that we’ve got mixed in here Batista, who may be the one person who can track Dexter down and stop him; meanwhile, Harrison is also still around. We know that the character was pretty polarizing back in New Blood, but is there a way for that to change now? Time will tell.

What are you most eager to see entering Dexter: Resurrection, especially with this cast?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

